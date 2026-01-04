Vučić announced the resumption of operations of the sanctioned Serbian NIS refinery with a Russian stake

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:52 PM • 10423 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 15065 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 40030 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 27076 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 40894 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 50738 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 56808 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55156 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50634 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65452 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.4m/s
86%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideoJanuary 4, 11:37 AM • 14431 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM • 14775 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among membersJanuary 4, 01:35 PM • 10485 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalizationJanuary 4, 01:58 PM • 18299 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 6864 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 92017 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 110738 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 120472 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 256628 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 192592 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 6084 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 6520 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 6900 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 21990 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 69609 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The New York Times

Vučić announced the resumption of operations of the sanctioned Serbian NIS refinery with a Russian stake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

The Serbian oil refinery NIS, owned by Russia and under US sanctions, will start operating on January 17 or 18. This became possible after receiving a temporary license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

Vučić announced the resumption of operations of the sanctioned Serbian NIS refinery with a Russian stake

The Serbian oil refinery NIS, owned by Russia and sanctioned by the United States, will start operating on January 17 or 18 after receiving a temporary license, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said on Sunday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued NIS a temporary operating license until January 23, allowing it to resume production after a 36-day hiatus.

The U.S. gave NIS, which owns the only oil refinery in Serbia, until March 24 to negotiate the sale of the Russian owners' stake.

"I expect the first 85,000 tons of crude oil to arrive by January 15... and that the refinery will start operating on January 17 or 18, and the production of petroleum products will begin on January 25 or 26," Vučić told reporters in Belgrade.

Russian Gazprom owns 11.3% of NIS shares, while its sanctioned oil company Gazprom Neft owns 44.9%. The Serbian government has 29.9%, the remaining shares belong to small shareholders and employees.

The Serbian government said it supports sale negotiations between NIS's Russian owners and Hungarian MOL.

Serbia approves talks on sale of sanctioned NIS company to Hungarian MOL25.12.25, 16:17 • 3501 view

The U.S. sanctioned NIS in October as part of broader measures against Russia's energy sector, after granting a number of exceptions since early last year.

The sanctions halted oil supplies through the Croatian JANAF pipeline, leading to the closure of the NIS refinery in the northern city of Pančevo.

JANAF said this week it had also received a license allowing it to export oil to NIS.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Gazprom
United States Department of the Treasury
Aleksandar Vučić
Serbia
United States