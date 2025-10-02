$41.220.08
Beat a cyclist unconscious for a parking remark: Mercedes driver detained again in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Law enforcement officers detained a Mercedes driver who beat a cyclist in Kyiv and left him in danger. He was notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm and abandonment in danger.

Beat a cyclist unconscious for a parking remark: Mercedes driver detained again in Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers detained the Mercedes driver who beat a cyclist in Kyiv. The driver's actions were additionally qualified as leaving the victim in danger. After he is notified of the suspicion, a petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention will be handed over to him. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

The driver who recently beat a cyclist unconscious in Kyiv's Podil district for a remark about parking and left him in danger was detained today in Bila Tserkva in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Thus, after the driver delivered three blows to the cyclist's face, from which he lost consciousness and fell, the driver dragged the victim to the side of the road and left him unconscious. The suspect himself left the scene of the conflict. His actions were additionally qualified under Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely - leaving a person in danger 

- the statement says.

After he is notified of the suspicion, a petition for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention will be handed over to him.

"An end to years of impunity": Kravchenko announced suspicions in 178 cases of serious traffic accidents25.09.25, 15:59 • 2696 views

Addition

On September 30, prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv reported suspicion to a 44-year-old resident of Kyiv region - the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, who inflicted grievous bodily harm on a cyclist for a remark about violating parking rules.

The suspect's actions were qualified under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm, dangerous to life at the time of infliction.

The prosecutor in court asked to choose a precautionary measure for the suspect in the form of detention, but the court gave him a night house arrest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv