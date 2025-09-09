Grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi: police detained suspect

$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 27722 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 41685 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 38082 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 24633 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 22913 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 24783 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37285 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 50957 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28734 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49906 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 27112 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 23757 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 5396 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 23657 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 16594 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 23669 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 41687 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 38083 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 50957 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 42736 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 16596 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 26097 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 25296 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 94239 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 51578 views
Grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi: police detained suspect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Khmelnytskyi, a 45-year-old man detonated an RGD-5 grenade on the street, resulting in an amputation of his arm. A 59-year-old passerby was also injured, and two cars were damaged.

Grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi: police detained suspect

In Khmelnytskyi, police detained a 45-year-old man who detonated a grenade on the street. Two criminal proceedings have been opened regarding this incident, reports UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on September 8, around 7:00 PM. According to law enforcement agencies, a local resident detonated an object resembling an RGD-5 grenade.

As a result of the explosion, the man sustained bodily injuries – his arm was amputated. Another passerby, a 59-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, also sustained shrapnel wounds.

Two cars belonging to local residents were damaged – they were parked nearby. Both injured individuals ended up in the hospital.

The 45-year-old man was detained. He is in the hospital under guard. He has been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism);
    • Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of ammunition).

      The detainee faces a long prison sentence. The origin of the explosive device is being established.

      Recall

      In the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a young man inflicted bodily injuries with his feet and a stick on two men.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      National Police of Ukraine
      Kyiv Oblast
      Bila Tserkva
      Khmelnytskyi