Grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi: police detained suspect

In Khmelnytskyi, police detained a 45-year-old man who detonated a grenade on the street. Two criminal proceedings have been opened regarding this incident, reports UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred on September 8, around 7:00 PM. According to law enforcement agencies, a local resident detonated an object resembling an RGD-5 grenade.

As a result of the explosion, the man sustained bodily injuries – his arm was amputated. Another passerby, a 59-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi, also sustained shrapnel wounds.

Two cars belonging to local residents were damaged – they were parked nearby. Both injured individuals ended up in the hospital.

The 45-year-old man was detained. He is in the hospital under guard. He has been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism);

Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of ammunition).

The detainee faces a long prison sentence. The origin of the explosive device is being established.

