In Bila Tserkva, two people were injured due to a Russian strike, high-rise buildings were damaged: consequences shown

In the Kyiv region, Russian troops attacked Bila Tserkva overnight, two people were injured, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Tonight the enemy again struck Bila Tserkva. Two of our people were injured - Kalashnyk wrote.

Details

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a man born in 1964 sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm and head. A woman born in 1977 experienced an acute stress reaction. Both received necessary medical care on the spot, fortunately, without hospitalization, he noted.

According to Kalashnyk, two multi-story residential buildings were damaged - windows were blown out, balconies were disfigured.

"Ordinary homes where people slept, waited for the morning, prepared for the holidays," he indicated.

Kyiv region police showed the consequences.