Engaged in arson in Ukraine on behalf of the Russian Federation: enemy agent detained near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, a citizen of one of the Eastern European countries was detained, who turned out to be an FSB agent and was engaged in arson at the enemy's behest. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the suspect, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the man came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "quick earnings" after being discharged from the armed forces in his homeland.

After recruitment, the FSB "sent" the foreigner to our country, where he settled in a rented apartment in Bila Tserkva.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the suspect was supposed to track and burn vehicles of Ukrainian defenders.

To identify potential "targets", the attacker walked around the city and photographed military vehicles.

In this way, the agent followed a car of a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer, and then, in the dark, poured a flammable mixture on its hood and set it on fire.

After that, the foreigner was tasked with finding new agents for recruitment.

SBU officers detained the agent when he was heading to Odesa to carry out a new enemy task.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the suspect.

Addendum

Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson).

The perpetrator is in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison.

