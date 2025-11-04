ukenru
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Engaged in arson in Ukraine on behalf of the Russian Federation: enemy agent detained near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

A citizen of Eastern Europe, who turned out to be an FSB agent and was involved in arsons on behalf of the enemy, has been detained in the Kyiv region. He faces up to 10 years in prison for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and intentional destruction of property.

Engaged in arson in Ukraine on behalf of the Russian Federation: enemy agent detained near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, a citizen of one of the Eastern European countries was detained, who turned out to be an FSB agent and was engaged in arson at the enemy's behest. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the suspect, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the case materials, the man came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "quick earnings" after being discharged from the armed forces in his homeland.

After recruitment, the FSB "sent" the foreigner to our country, where he settled in a rented apartment in Bila Tserkva.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the suspect was supposed to track and burn vehicles of Ukrainian defenders.

To identify potential "targets", the attacker walked around the city and photographed military vehicles.

In this way, the agent followed a car of a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer, and then, in the dark, poured a flammable mixture on its hood and set it on fire.

After that, the foreigner was tasked with finding new agents for recruitment.

SBU officers detained the agent when he was heading to Odesa to carry out a new enemy task.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the suspect.

Addendum

Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

◾️ Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

◾️ Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson).

The perpetrator is in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
