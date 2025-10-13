SBU and National Police detained Russian agents who carried out sabotage in Odesa and exposed an attempted recruitment in Lviv

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
03:26 PM • 1372 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 4756 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 6968 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 7684 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 11155 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 12453 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 16844 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11914 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13518 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
10:25 AM • 27538 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensionsOctober 13, 06:07 AM • 16628 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regionsOctober 13, 07:11 AM • 18151 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 12389 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 21445 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 18464 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 9042 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 16842 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 27535 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 26271 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 31792 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 198 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 1086 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 2458 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 3096 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 42690 views
Actual
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
E-6 Mercury

SBU and National Police detained Russian agents who carried out sabotage in Odesa and exposed an attempted recruitment in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

The SBU counterintelligence and the National Police detained eight Russian agents who carried out sabotage in southern Ukraine. An attempted recruitment in Lviv was also exposed, where the enemy used two individuals "in the dark" for arson.

SBU and National Police detained Russian agents who carried out sabotage in Odesa and exposed an attempted recruitment in Lviv

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained eight Russian agents who committed sabotage in the south. Two people whom the enemy used "blindly" for arson in western Ukraine were also detained, UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Details

The perpetrators were men aged 19 to 73, remotely recruited by Russian special services, who were offered "easy money." Two more were recruited by the Russians, posing as SSU employees.

In particular, in Odesa, a local unemployed man was caught "red-handed" as he was preparing to blow up a railway line during a train's movement, on the enemy's orders. The SSU exposed the Russian agent in advance and detained him when he tried to plant a homemade explosive device under the tracks. It was established that the suspect took the explosives from a cache previously prepared by the Russians in the regional center.

SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source11.10.25, 15:10 • 43976 views

Also, in the Odesa region, seven more individuals were detained who were burning relay cabinets on the local railway to complicate the transport logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrators used flammable mixtures, and after the arson, they recorded the fire on camera to report to their Russian handlers.

SSU employees also exposed two 19-year-old local residents in Lviv who, on the instructions of the Russians, set fire to a local post office and the entrance doors of Lviv residents' homes.

As counterintelligence officers established, Russian special services recruited young men by posing as SSU employees. And the assigned tasks were presented as "participation in a special operation." According to the "legend" that the Russians provided to the suspects, "perpetrators" who allegedly acted against Ukraine were hiding in these facilities.

Thus, the Russian occupiers wanted to take advantage of the patriotism and trust of Ukrainians in law enforcement to use them to commit sabotage.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

• Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

• Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property by arson).

The defendants face from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addition

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian special services planned to carry out a terrorist attack with the help of a recruited agent who deserted from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrator was preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device in a crowded place in the city center.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Odesa