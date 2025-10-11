SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source

Today, October 11, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" attacked the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery in Ufa, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

In the morning, long-range drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" caused a "bang" at the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery. It is located in the city of Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan), 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine. - the source noted.

Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centers in the Russian Federation and provides fuel and lubricants to the enemy's armed forces.

After the explosions on the territory of Bashneft-UNPZ, fire trucks began to arrive there, and a column of black smoke rose above the plant itself. According to preliminary information, after the drone attack by the SBU's CSO "A", a fire occurred in the area of the ELOU-AVT-6 crude oil processing unit.

This is the third deep strike by the SBU in Bashkortostan in the last month - 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine. Such strikes demonstrate that there are no safe places in the deep rear of the Russian Federation. The SBU can reach any objects on the enemy's territory that are working for the war against Ukraine. - an informed source in the SBU reported.

Recall

After a drone attack and fire on October 4, the Kirishi oil refinery stopped its main crude oil processing unit. The damage led to a partial cessation of fuel production amid a gasoline shortage in the country. Operations are expected to resume within a month.