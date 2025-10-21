"Leaked" air defense and airfield locations in Kyiv and Poltava regions to the Ruscists: another agent detained during additional reconnaissance

Another Russian agent has been detained in the capital of Ukraine. On the orders of the FSB, he adjusted the air attacks of the Rashists in two regions at once – Kyiv and Poltava regions, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

As the investigation established, the task of this individual was to search for and transmit the coordinates of air bases, radar stations, and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Defense Forces.

According to the case materials, a Kyiv resident recruited by the FSB was involved in directing enemy fire. He came to the attention of the occupiers when he published pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram.

To carry out the tasks of the Russian special service, the individual drove around the area in his own car and marked the locations of defense facilities on Google Maps.

The perpetrator also recorded the directions and number of sorties of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat aircraft through the airspace of both regions.

After reconnaissance trips, he formed a "report" and sent it to his handler in the form of screenshots of electronic maps with object coordinates and his own comments.

SBU officers detained the agent "red-handed" during additional reconnaissance near one of the locations.

At the scene, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the individual.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.