10:33 AM
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"Leaked" air defense and airfield locations in Kyiv and Poltava regions to the Ruscists: another agent detained during additional reconnaissance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

The SBU detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who was adjusting air attacks on Kyiv and Poltava regions. He was searching for the coordinates of aviation bases, radar stations, and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Defense Forces.

"Leaked" air defense and airfield locations in Kyiv and Poltava regions to the Ruscists: another agent detained during additional reconnaissance

Another Russian agent has been detained in the capital of Ukraine. On the orders of the FSB, he adjusted the air attacks of the Rashists in two regions at once – Kyiv and Poltava regions, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, the task of this individual was to search for and transmit the coordinates of air bases, radar stations, and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Defense Forces.

According to the case materials, a Kyiv resident recruited by the FSB was involved in directing enemy fire. He came to the attention of the occupiers when he published pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram.

To carry out the tasks of the Russian special service, the individual drove around the area in his own car and marked the locations of defense facilities on Google Maps.

SBU and National Police detained Russian agents who carried out sabotage in Odesa and exposed an attempted recruitment in Lviv13.10.25, 17:10 • 3224 views

The perpetrator also recorded the directions and number of sorties of Ukrainian Armed Forces combat aircraft through the airspace of both regions.

After reconnaissance trips, he formed a "report" and sent it to his handler in the form of screenshots of electronic maps with object coordinates and his own comments.

SBU officers detained the agent "red-handed" during additional reconnaissance near one of the locations.

At the scene, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the individual.

SBU exposed four FSB agents who were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia": the youngest is 13 years old08.10.25, 17:24 • 3642 views

Add

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Antonina Tumanova

