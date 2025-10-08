$41.320.03
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
SBU exposed four FSB agents who were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia": the youngest is 13 years old

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The SBU detained four FSB agents who, on the enemy's orders, set fire to railway infrastructure facilities. Among those detained are three teenagers and a 36-year-old foreigner who carried out sabotage tasks.

SBU exposed four FSB agents who were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia": the youngest is 13 years old

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed four agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) who, at the behest of the invaders, were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia" (Ukrainian Railways). The suspects are in custody, writes UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service detained four more Russian agents who, at the enemy's behest, were involved in setting fire to railway infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine. According to the case materials, the defendants came to the attention of the Russian FSB when they were looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels. However, instead of money from the aggressor country, each of the agents received a suspicion from Ukrainian law enforcement officers and a real prospect of imprisonment.

- stated in the SBU message.

They reported that in the Cherkasy region, "hot on the heels," three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 16 from the city of Smila were exposed. Carrying out FSB tasks, they burned relay cabinets on local "Ukrzaliznytsia" tracks.

As the investigation established, for the defendants, these were "control" tasks before performing the next one - to make an improvised explosive device (IED) for a terrorist act. During the investigation, law enforcement officers found that the enemy also "tested" the young men, instructing them to apply provocative graffiti on the walls of administrative buildings in the central region.

In addition, a 36-year-old citizen of a neighboring European country, who was carrying out orders from Russian special services, was detained in Kyiv.

It was documented how, at the direction of the occupiers, the foreigner set fire to two cabinets of entrance traffic lights, which ensure uninterrupted train movement in the capital region of Ukraine.

- added the SBU.

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified three defendants of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

The suspects are in custody. The issue of bringing the 13-year-old defendant from the Cherkasy region to justice is being resolved.

Addition

An FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on residential areas of Donetsk region received a life sentence. The court also ruled to confiscate her property.

Pavlo Zinchenko

