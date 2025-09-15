$41.280.03
Ordered the murder of a girl for $10,000: a serious crime prevented in Sumy region, details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In Sumy region, law enforcement officers prevented a contract killing of a girl, which was planned by her former cohabitant out of jealousy. The attacker offered the killer 10 thousand dollars, handed over an advance payment, and was detained after transferring the remaining amount.

Ordered the murder of a girl for $10,000: a serious crime prevented in Sumy region, details

Law enforcement officers prevented the contract killing of a girl by her former cohabitant in Sumy region: the motive for this crime was jealousy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

A 26-year-old native of Konotop district began looking for a killer who would kill his ex-girlfriend for 10 thousand US dollars. This information was received by law enforcement agencies.

The suspect provided the "performer" with a photograph of the "victim", and to facilitate the task, he provided detailed information about her lifestyle. In addition, he handed over an advance payment of 15 thousand hryvnias - he promised to give the rest of the agreed amount after her murder.

A few days later, having received photographs of her body, the customer handed the perpetrator 10 thousand US dollars. It was then that he was detained by law enforcement officers.

According to the investigation, the girl lived with her cohabitant for about 5 years. After the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, she refused to move with him to another country.

In addition, she did not want to continue relations with him, which she told him about more than a year ago. At the same time, the suspect terrorized her and threatened her with violence.

The man was charged with suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 1 of Article 14 (Preparation for a criminal offense);
    • Paragraph 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional murder).

      The sanction provides for a long term of imprisonment, up to life.

      Recall

      In the city of Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a guy inflicted bodily injuries with his feet and a stick on two men.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Sumy Oblast
      Kyiv Oblast
      Ukraine
      Bila Tserkva