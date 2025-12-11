$42.280.10
Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district: a National Guardsman killed and two more law enforcement officers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

The SBU is investigating the explosions in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district as a terrorist act that led to a death. As a result of two explosions, a National Guardsman was killed, and two more law enforcement officers and a security guard were injured.

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district: a National Guardsman killed and two more law enforcement officers injured

Explosions in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district are being investigated as a terrorist act. It is known that the first explosion occurred when two National Guardsmen were patrolling the area, as a result of which one of them died, and the second explosion occurred at the moment when police officers and medics who arrived at the scene were already working there. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, have launched a pre-trial investigation into two explosions in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The incident has been classified under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as a terrorist act that led to the death of a person.

- the report says.

It is known that the first explosion occurred when two National Guardsmen were patrolling the area, as a result of which one of them died. Another National Guardsman and a security guard of the site were injured.

The second explosion occurred at the moment when police officers and medics who arrived at the scene were already working there. Two police officers were injured.

Currently, it is known that an improvised explosive device exploded.

Recall

In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, presumably as a result of the detonation of an unknown device, one person died and another was injured.

