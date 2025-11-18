Meta wins: court dismisses FTC's antitrust lawsuit over Instagram and WhatsApp

$42.070.02
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 14060 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 24497 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34961 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 21608 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 23676 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 25749 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25531 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31639 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25257 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 25451 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 31789 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 29048 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they said01:52 PM • 10050 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 18608 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 18789 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 34969 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 88506 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 118481 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 109476 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Ruslan Kravchenko
Boris Pistorius
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 3680 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 3920 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 29175 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 31906 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34859 views
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
ATACMS

Meta wins: court dismisses FTC's antitrust lawsuit over Instagram and WhatsApp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

A federal judge ruled that Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp do not violate US antitrust law. This decision is a significant defeat for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which failed to prove market monopolization.

Meta wins: court dismisses FTC's antitrust lawsuit over Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta Platforms Inc. has won a key lawsuit after a federal judge ruled that its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp do not violate US antitrust law. This decision is a significant defeat for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

US District Judge James Boasberg in Washington on Tuesday, November 18, stated that the FTC failed to prove that these deals allowed the tech giant to illegally monopolize the social media market.

Google and Meta delay Red Sea cable laying due to security threats17.11.25, 17:39 • 2700 views

The judge noted that due to constantly changing trends and features in applications, the FTC was unable to clearly define the boundaries of Meta's product market.

Regardless of whether Meta had monopoly power in the past, the agency must prove that it continues to have such power now. Today's court decision determines that the FTC did not do so.

– Boasberg stated.

The decision was a huge loss for the federal government, which sued Meta (then Facebook) for antitrust violations back in 2020.

Amid the news, Meta shares partially recovered their daily losses. At 12:46 PM New York time, the shares fell by only 1.1%, trading at $595.22. Meta has not yet provided official comments.

Ireland launches investigation into X social network13.11.25, 09:20 • 3031 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
United States
Google