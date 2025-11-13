$42.010.06
Ireland launches investigation into X social network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1076 views

The Irish media regulator Coimisiún na Meán has launched an investigation into the social network X for failing to remove illegal content. This is the first official investigation under the EU's Digital Services Act, and the company faces a fine of up to 6% of its annual global turnover.

Ireland launches investigation into X social network

Ireland's media regulator Coimisiún na Meán has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's social network X, alleging that the company fails to remove content that users flag as illegal. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The watchdog Coimisiún na Meán announced on Wednesday that the investigation aims to determine whether X violated provisions of the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires online platforms to take action against illegal or harmful content. The regulator noted that its concerns are supported by the non-profit organization HateAid, which in 2023 filed a lawsuit against X on behalf of a Berlin researcher who was repeatedly blocked on the platform.

"A user's right to report content that is illegal or violates platform rules, and the right to appeal platform decisions, is the foundation of the DSA," wrote Digital Services Commissioner John Evans in a statement. "This investigation is to assess whether X adequately informs users of their right to appeal decisions made after content is reported."

This is the first official investigation under the DSA launched by the Irish regulator, the report notes.

"Must surpass Wikipedia": Elon Musk launched Grokipedia28.10.25, 09:08 • 3412 views

European regulators have intensified scrutiny of X due to potential violations of the DSA and other digital regulations, particularly regarding disinformation, insufficient content moderation, and lack of transparency. In 2023, the European Commission — the EU's executive body — launched an official investigation into how the company handles harmful content. Under the DSA, X's status as a "very large online platform" (with over 45 million users) obliges it to adhere to stricter standards of accountability and disclosure.

The primary enforcer of the DSA for such large platforms is the European Commission, but some aspects of the law — particularly complaint mechanisms — fall under the jurisdiction of the national regulator of the EU country where the company's headquarters are located. Many technology firms, including X, Meta Platforms Inc., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, have their European offices in Dublin.

If the investigation proves that X violated the DSA requirements, the Irish media regulator can impose a fine of up to 6% of the company's annual global turnover.

Recall

In July, the Irish media regulator pressured the X platform over non-compliance with new age verification rules to protect minors. The company risked a fine of up to 500,000 euros and is challenging the code in court.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
Alphabet Inc.
Republic of Ireland
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Google