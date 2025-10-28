"Must surpass Wikipedia": Elon Musk launched Grokipedia

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled the Grokipedia project, which is intended to compete with Wikipedia. He announced this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

According to Musk, Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is already available. In his opinion, version 1.0 "will be 10 times better, but even in version 0.1 it is better than Wikipedia."

At the same time, as The New York Times reports, Grokipedia, which briefly went down after its launch on Monday afternoon, had over 800,000 articles created by artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Wikipedia has almost 8 million articles written by humans.

Context

In early October of this year, Elon Musk announced the development of Grokipedia by xAI, which is intended to be an alternative to Wikipedia. He also criticized Wikipedia for political bias. In his opinion, the new project will help xAI "understand the Universe."

Recall

