"Must surpass Wikipedia": Elon Musk launched Grokipedia

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 1064 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 3244 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 8274 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 6940 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 44750 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 68462 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82666 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 65119 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 66714 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 42719 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
68%
741mm
Popular news
Chernihiv attacked: Shahed drone fall recorded in city centerOctober 27, 10:37 PM • 13604 views
"Imitation of peaceful intentions": the National Security and Defense Council assessed Lavrov's statement about Putin's readiness to end the war based on the US conceptOctober 27, 11:01 PM • 8780 views
Belarusian provocations with contraband balloons over Lithuania: European Council reactsOctober 27, 11:30 PM • 6624 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 15410 views
Trump named possible successors for US president03:15 AM • 12212 views
Publications
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3256 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 8286 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 54626 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 56053 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 82669 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Viktor Orbán
Vitali Klitschko
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pokrovsk
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 3226 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 29388 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 63534 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 76930 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 80450 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Shahed-136

"Must surpass Wikipedia": Elon Musk launched Grokipedia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

Elon Musk unveiled the Grokipedia project, which, according to him, in version 0.1 already surpasses Wikipedia. The platform, developed by xAI, has over 800,000 articles created by artificial intelligence.

"Must surpass Wikipedia": Elon Musk launched Grokipedia

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has unveiled the Grokipedia project, which is intended to compete with Wikipedia. He announced this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

According to Musk, Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is already available. In his opinion, version 1.0 "will be 10 times better, but even in version 0.1 it is better than Wikipedia."

At the same time, as The New York Times reports, Grokipedia, which briefly went down after its launch on Monday afternoon, had over 800,000 articles created by artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Wikipedia has almost 8 million articles written by humans.

Context

In early October of this year, Elon Musk announced the development of Grokipedia by xAI, which is intended to be an alternative to Wikipedia. He also criticized Wikipedia for political bias. In his opinion, the new project will help xAI "understand the Universe."

Recall

Dozens of top managers have left Elon Musk's companies – Tesla, xAI, and X – over the past year. The reasons include exhausting work, disagreements with the businessman's political views and decisions, and staff burnout.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesMultimedia
Social network
Tesla, Inc.
The New York Times
Elon Musk