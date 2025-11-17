EU finally approved new rules for visa-free suspension: what is foreseen and when it will take effect

The Council of the European Union has approved new EU rules on the suspension of visa-free travel for third countries, the European institution announced on November 17, UNN writes.

Today, the EU Council gave its final approval to update the EU mechanism for suspending visa-free travel for citizens of third countries who do not need a visa to travel to the Schengen area. - reported the EU Council.

The amended rules, the European institution noted, "will allow the EU to react more quickly and decisively to situations where visa-free travel is misused or contrary to its interests."

Key elements of the updated mechanism

As reported, new grounds for activating the visa-free suspension mechanism will appear. After the new amendments come into force, the EU will be able to cancel a country's visa-free regime if that third country does not comply with EU visa policy. In addition, if a country has a citizenship-by-investment program under which citizenship is granted to individuals who do not have a genuine link to that third country, the EU may cancel visa-free travel for that country. The same will happen if the EU's relations with a country deteriorate, for example, in the event of human rights violations, the European institution indicated.

The new EU regulation also simplifies the launch of the visa-free suspension mechanism.

"For example, a 30% threshold - instead of the former 50% threshold - defines a significant increase in cases of refusal of entry and overstay, asylum applications, and serious criminal offenses," the statement said.

The initial visa-free suspension period will increase to 12 months (from 9 months currently). This initial period can be extended by another 24 months (instead of 18 months currently). This longer temporary suspension phase will allow the EU to engage with the third country to address the circumstances that led to the suspension (before visa-free travel can be permanently revoked).

The new mechanism also provides for a targeted approach to suspending visa-free travel. While currently, the suspension of visa-free travel affects all citizens of a country when the initial period is extended, under the new rules, the additional 24-month suspension phase will not automatically apply to the entire population. Instead, the EU may decide to (continue to) apply sanctions to public officials and diplomats.

This EU regulation will enter into force on the twentieth day following its publication in the Official Journal of the EU. It will be directly binding and applicable in EU member states.

Recall

In October, the European Parliament voted for a more flexible mechanism for suspending visa-free travel in the EU, including hybrid threats and "golden passports," human rights violations, and non-compliance with decisions of international courts as grounds.