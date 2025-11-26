The President of the European Commission is ready to present a legal text for a reparations loan to Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that after presenting EU countries with financing options for Ukraine in 2026-2027, she is ready to present a legal text for a reparations loan for Ukraine, estimated at 140 billion euros. She said this during a speech in the European Parliament on November 26, writes UNN.

Details

"In the absence of any real intention from Russia to engage in peace negotiations, it is clear that we need to support Ukraine in its defense. And that starts with providing the necessary financial means," von der Leyen stated.

She noted that at the last EU summit, they "committed to covering Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027."

On this issue, we presented a document with options. It includes an option regarding immobilized Russian assets. The next step is the European Commission's readiness to present a legal text. - emphasized von der Leyen.

She stressed: "To be very clear – I do not see a scenario in which European taxpayers will pay the bills themselves."

"And one more thing must also be clear – any decision on this matter must be made in accordance with the rules of the responsible jurisdictions and with respect for European and international law," von der Leyen noted.

Recall

Earlier, von der Leyen presented three options for financing for Ukraine in 2026-2027, the main of which is a "reparations loan" of 140 billion euros using frozen Russian assets.