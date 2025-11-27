European Parliament adopts resolution on peace in Ukraine: demands EU to show leadership

The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution calling on the EU to take more responsibility for European security and to support peace in Ukraine in the most proactive way, stating that any lasting peace must be preceded by an effective ceasefire and must be backed by reliable security guarantees from the EU and the US, the European institution reported, writes UNN.

Details

Following recent initiatives by the US administration to end the war in Ukraine, the plenary session adopted a resolution with 401 votes in favor, 70 against, and 90 abstentions, which "calls on the EU and its member states to demonstrate leadership at this crucial geopolitical moment and to continue cooperation with Washington and other like-minded partners to ensure that negotiations for a just and lasting peace comply with the principles of international law."

MEPs believe that any lasting peace must be preceded by an effective ceasefire and must be backed by reliable security guarantees from the EU and the US for Kyiv – equivalent to the guarantees of Article 5 of NATO and Article 42.7 of the EU – to prevent, deter, and immediately counter any renewed aggression. - reported the European Parliament.

MEPs also stated that "any temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory will not be legally recognized by the EU and its member states as Russian territory."

"Emphasizing the need for Europe's involvement in any peace negotiations, as the outcome of the war in Ukraine will have a profound impact on the entire European security order, they reiterate that 'nothing about Ukraine should be decided without Ukraine, and nothing about Europe without Europe,'" the European Parliament noted.

The duality of Washington's position on Ukraine

The text notes the efforts of the US administration aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine. However, it expresses the opinion that "the duality of Washington's policy towards Kyiv harms the goal of achieving lasting peace." MEPs also emphasize that "any peace agreement should not limit Ukraine's ability to defend its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity." They reiterate that "Ukraine has the freedom to choose its security and political alliances without a veto from Russia."

The European Parliament insists on a "reparations loan"

The resolution also emphasizes that "any peace agreement must provide for full compensation by Russia for the material and non-material damage it has caused to Ukraine." MEPs "call on the EU and its member states to approve and implement without further delay a legally and financially sound 'reparations loan' for Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets."

They specify that "the fate and conditions of investing these assets are not subject to negotiation without the EU." The European Parliament also insists that "no EU sanctions should be lifted until a negotiated peace agreement is concluded." If Russia refuses to engage in serious peace negotiations, MEPs call on the EU to impose additional substantial sanctions.

