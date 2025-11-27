$42.400.03
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed European allies that Washington requires a peace agreement to be reached before providing security guarantees to Ukraine. This condition has been key in US proposals to Kyiv over the past week.

First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European allies that Washington wants a peace agreement to be adopted before it agrees to any security guarantees for Ukraine. This was reported by Politico, citing an unnamed European diplomat and individuals familiar with the negotiations, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this condition underscored American proposals to Kyiv over the past week. Thus, Rubio argued on Tuesday during a phone call with European officials that US President Donald Trump would agree to long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, "but later."

Ukraine's leaders consider Western security guarantees the cornerstone of any possible agreement with Russia, but... Trump said he would not invite Ukraine's leader to the White House until an agreement is signed. Rubio mentioned security guarantees for Ukraine during talks last weekend in Geneva, but did not elaborate and did not repeat this offer during a conversation with the British and French

- the publication quotes one of the interlocutors.

The Kremlin stated that it had not discussed Trump's peace plan with the Americans26.11.25, 11:55 • 2610 views

It is indicated that the US Secretary of State also mentioned several other issues that need to be resolved after the agreement is adopted, which, according to another diplomat, Europeans perceived as Ukraine's territorial integrity and the freezing of Russian assets. At the same time, the White House insisted that any final peace plan would include security guarantees.

At the same time, some European countries fear that the Trump administration will tip the scales in Russia's favor.

"Nothing about human rights, humanitarian law, international law or principles. This will create a new European 'security architecture' full of holes," said another European diplomat, referring to the "peace plan."

Context

On November 20, Axios published US President Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the United States held negotiations in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected to reach an agreement with Trump.

Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak26.11.25, 17:41 • 16490 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Geneva
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine