Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak

Negotiations on US President Donald Trump's peace plan are an attempt to create a realistic mechanism for ending the war: security guarantees, the role of allies, consequences for Russia in case of renewed aggression. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, this is a "complex and fragile discussion, where every word is worth its weight in gold." He separately commented on the situation surrounding the "leaks" of recordings of a conversation between US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

It is obvious that these stories will primarily affect domestic politics, domestic discussions in various countries, particularly in the United States. Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with the organization of these publications. We act directly: within the framework of partnership agreements, with transparent logic and absolutely clear red lines for our allies. - Podolyak stated.

He also touched upon sensitive issues - territories, the size of the Ukrainian army, etc. These issues require a conversation at the highest level between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Podolyak added.

The President of Ukraine is ready to attend such a meeting at any time. It is clear that without a personal conversation between the presidents, it is impossible to correctly answer the most sensitive questions. It is also clear that Russia is not yet demonstrating a desire to end the war. - the post reads.

Recall

Businessman and son of US President Donald Trump Jr. responded to criticism regarding US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. He stated that Witkoff's critics want the war to continue indefinitely.

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia shows no signs of wanting to end the war. Moscow, both through information and military actions, shows that it wants to continue terror and aggression.