$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
04:49 PM • 384 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 2942 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 5198 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 2672 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 5666 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 2512 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 2456 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 1906 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6734 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 16627 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.7m/s
86%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 22293 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 32258 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 19140 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 38736 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 24358 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 2096 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 5198 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 16627 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 12667 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 19740 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump Jr.
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 30446 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 64776 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 81903 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82078 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 88854 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Film

Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2678 views

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office, said that negotiations on Trump's peace plan concern security guarantees and consequences for Russia. He also noted that Ukraine is not involved in the leaks of conversations of Trump's representative.

Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak

Negotiations on US President Donald Trump's peace plan are an attempt to create a realistic mechanism for ending the war: security guarantees, the role of allies, consequences for Russia in case of renewed aggression. This was written on Telegram by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Podolyak, this is a "complex and fragile discussion, where every word is worth its weight in gold." He separately commented on the situation surrounding the "leaks" of recordings of a conversation between US President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov.

It is obvious that these stories will primarily affect domestic politics, domestic discussions in various countries, particularly in the United States. Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with the organization of these publications. We act directly: within the framework of partnership agreements, with transparent logic and absolutely clear red lines for our allies.

- Podolyak stated.

He also touched upon sensitive issues - territories, the size of the Ukrainian army, etc. These issues require a conversation at the highest level between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, Podolyak added.

The President of Ukraine is ready to attend such a meeting at any time. It is clear that without a personal conversation between the presidents, it is impossible to correctly answer the most sensitive questions. It is also clear that Russia is not yet demonstrating a desire to end the war.

 - the post reads.

Recall

Businessman and son of US President Donald Trump Jr. responded to criticism regarding US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. He stated that Witkoff's critics want the war to continue indefinitely.

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia shows no signs of wanting to end the war. Moscow, both through information and military actions, shows that it wants to continue terror and aggression.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Jr.
Steve Witkoff
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine