The Kremlin stated that it had not discussed Trump's peace plan with the Americans

Yuriy Ushakov, aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that the Kremlin did not discuss the US peace plan during a meeting with the American side. He announced this in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Ushakov, Moscow unofficially received several versions of the US peace plan, in which "one can even get confused."

We have not discussed this with anyone yet, because we thought that it requires really serious analysis, serious discussion. Much requires a special discussion among experts - Ushakov stated.

He also added that representatives of Russian and Ukrainian special services met in Abu Dhabi. According to him, they periodically discuss "sensitive issues" in the UAE. In particular, it is about the exchange of prisoners.

Additionally

US Army Secretary Dan Driskell expressed a pessimistic assessment of the situation during a recent meeting with Ukrainian officials. At the same time, according to NBC News, there is a split in the Trump administration regarding the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

One part of US officials considers Ukraine to be the "main obstacle" to ending the war, while others accuse Russia of aggressive invasion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance reacted to this. Both called reports of a split in the Trump administration "fake" and "lies."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia and the United States had tentatively agreed on a visit by US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow next week.