EU ambassadors greenlight simplified visa-free suspension - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

EU ambassadors have approved the simplification of the suspension of visa liberalization with the EU. The agreement will be approved by ministers on November 17, signed on November 26, and will enter into force in December.

EU ambassadors greenlight simplified visa-free suspension - media

Ambassadors of the European Union countries have approved the simplification of the suspension of visa liberalization with the EU, the agreement is expected to enter into force in December, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, announced on X on Tuesday, UNN reports.

EU ambassadors have just given the green light to simplify the suspension of visa liberalization with the EU

- Jozwiak wrote.

He also provided estimated timelines: "November 17: Ministers approve the agreement. November 26: Signing ceremony in the EU Parliament. December: Enters into force."

"It may soon be used against some Georgian passport holders," Jozwiak noted.

Recall

In October, the European Parliament voted for a more flexible mechanism for suspending visa-free travel to the EU, including hybrid threats and "golden passports," human rights violations, and non-compliance with international court decisions as grounds.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
European Union
Georgia