EU proposes age restrictions for social media users

Brussels calls for stricter control of the digital environment: the European Parliament proposes raising the minimum age for access to social networks. This is reported on the website of the European Parliament, writes UNN.

By an overwhelming majority, MEPs supported a report that addresses the growing risks to children's mental and physical health online. The Parliament proposes to set a single digital minimum age of 16, and to allow access for teenagers aged 13-16 only with parental consent.

MEPs demand that platforms limit addictive features – endless feeds, autoplay, gamification – and ban recommendation systems that show children content to increase engagement. Separately, it is proposed to strengthen rules on advertising, kidfluencers, and gaming mechanics like loot boxes.

The European Parliament also expects clear steps from the Commission in the field of generative AI – from combating deepfakes to services that create intimate images without consent.

I am proud of this parliament, of the fact that we can protect minors online together... We are clearly telling platforms: your services are not for children. And the experiment ends here – said rapporteur Christel Schaldemose during the debate.

