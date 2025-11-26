$42.400.03
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
11:49 AM • 4174 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 8324 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 15703 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 28600 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:59 AM • 26289 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17277 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30086 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16718 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14344 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
EU proposes age restrictions for social media users

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The European Parliament proposes raising the minimum age for social media access to 16, and for teenagers aged 13-16, allowing access only with parental consent. It also proposes limiting addiction-inducing features and strengthening advertising rules.

EU proposes age restrictions for social media users

Brussels calls for stricter control of the digital environment: the European Parliament proposes raising the minimum age for access to social networks. This is reported on the website of the European Parliament, writes UNN.

Details

By an overwhelming majority, MEPs supported a report that addresses the growing risks to children's mental and physical health online. The Parliament proposes to set a single digital minimum age of 16, and to allow access for teenagers aged 13-16 only with parental consent.

Denmark intends to ban social media for children under 1507.11.25, 19:34 • 4665 views

MEPs demand that platforms limit addictive features – endless feeds, autoplay, gamification – and ban recommendation systems that show children content to increase engagement. Separately, it is proposed to strengthen rules on advertising, kidfluencers, and gaming mechanics like loot boxes.

The European Parliament also expects clear steps from the Commission in the field of generative AI – from combating deepfakes to services that create intimate images without consent.

Australia adds Reddit and Kick to its groundbreaking social media ban for under-16s05.11.25, 19:41 • 3627 views

I am proud of this parliament, of the fact that we can protect minors online together... We are clearly telling platforms: your services are not for children. And the experiment ends here 

– said rapporteur Christel Schaldemose during the debate. 

France threatens to block Shein over sale of child-like sex dolls04.11.25, 05:05 • 3845 views

Stepan Haftko

