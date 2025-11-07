Denmark intends to ban social media for children under 15

Denmark plans to ban children under 15 from using social media, but parents will be able to grant permission to access certain social networks. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Denmark plans to ban children under 15 from using social media, but parents will be able to grant permission to children under 13 to access certain platforms.

The move follows Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's call to restrict children's social media use due to concerns about youth mental health.

"So-called social media thrives by stealing our children's time, childhood and well-being, and we will now put an end to that," said Minister for Digitization Caroline Stage Olsen.

Most parties in parliament have said they will support the plan before an official vote.

According to the government, the platforms most commonly used by children in Denmark include Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Recall

Australia is revoking a previous exemption for the YouTube video platform and will add it to the list of social networks banned for teenagers under 16. The ban will come into effect in December.