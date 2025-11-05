ukenru
06:18 PM • 3632 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 11137 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 13860 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 20492 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 26735 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 21546 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21820 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 30742 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22655 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21512 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Australia adds Reddit and Kick to its groundbreaking social media ban for under-16s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1206 views

Australia has added Reddit and Kick to its list of social media platforms banned for under-16s, as part of a groundbreaking law. These platforms, along with other giants, will face a legal obligation to close accounts of younger children from December 10.

Australia adds Reddit and Kick to its groundbreaking social media ban for under-16s

The online forum Reddit and the live streaming platform Kick will be added to Australia's list of social networks banned for individuals under 16 years of age.

Reports UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Australia is preparing to implement a law banning access to social media for individuals under 16 years of age. On Wednesday, the eSafety Commissioner, the Australian body responsible for internet regulation, took the first practical step in this direction:

Reddit and the live streaming platform Kick have been added to the list of relevant sites

- media report.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said on Wednesday that these platforms, along with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, and YouTube, face the world's first legal obligation to close accounts of younger Australian children from December 10.

EU supported the introduction of a minimum age for using social networks24.10.25, 11:23 • 4472 views

Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who will enforce the social media ban, said the list of age-restricted platforms would evolve with new technologies.

To assess the impact of the ban, government officials will collaborate with scientists researching this field.

"We will also look for unintended consequences and gather evidence" so that others can learn from Australia's achievements, Inman Grant said.

Recall

The Australian Senate approved a law that prohibits children under 16 from using social media. Companies face fines of up to $32.5 million for violations, and the law will come into force in 12 months.

EU to consider banning social media for children under 1610.09.25, 15:28 • 4084 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

