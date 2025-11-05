Australia adds Reddit and Kick to its groundbreaking social media ban for under-16s

The online forum Reddit and the live streaming platform Kick will be added to Australia's list of social networks banned for individuals under 16 years of age.

Reports UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

Australia is preparing to implement a law banning access to social media for individuals under 16 years of age. On Wednesday, the eSafety Commissioner, the Australian body responsible for internet regulation, took the first practical step in this direction:

Reddit and the live streaming platform Kick have been added to the list of relevant sites - media report.

Communications Minister Anika Wells said on Wednesday that these platforms, along with Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, and YouTube, face the world's first legal obligation to close accounts of younger Australian children from December 10.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who will enforce the social media ban, said the list of age-restricted platforms would evolve with new technologies.

To assess the impact of the ban, government officials will collaborate with scientists researching this field.

"We will also look for unintended consequences and gather evidence" so that others can learn from Australia's achievements, Inman Grant said.

Recall

The Australian Senate approved a law that prohibits children under 16 from using social media. Companies face fines of up to $32.5 million for violations, and the law will come into force in 12 months.

