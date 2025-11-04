France threatens to block Shein over sale of child-like sex dolls

French authorities have warned that they may block access to the Shein platform after it was revealed that the online fast-fashion giant was selling sex dolls with child-like features. This was reported by Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

The French consumer protection regulator — the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control — reported last week that sex dolls with child-like features were found on the Shein platform.

It is noted that their description and classification "leave no doubt as to their child pornography nature."

The agency referred the case to the prosecutor's office, and Economy Minister Roland Lescure stated that he would seek to ban Shein's activities in the French market if similar cases recurred.

This is provided for by law. In cases involving terrorism, drug trafficking, or child pornography, the government has the right to demand the blocking of access to the French market. - Lescure said on BFM TV.

As AP writes, the law allows French authorities to demand that online platforms remove clearly illegal content, including child pornography, within 24 hours. If this is not done, authorities can contact internet providers and search engines to block access to the site and remove it from search results.

The supervisory body announced that it had sent an official warning, urging the platform to take corrective measures urgently.

The company stated that it had banned all sex doll-related products and temporarily removed the "adult" category for internal review. In addition, Shein launched an investigation to determine how these listings were able to pass moderation.

The fight against child exploitation for Shein is beyond any doubt. These were third-party seller listings, but I take it personally. Trust is our foundation, and we will not allow anything that could undermine it. - emphasized the company's executive chairman, Donald Tang.

He added that all relevant products have already been removed, and the company is "tracking the source and will take swift and decisive action against the culprits."

Meanwhile, a parliamentary commission investigating product imports into France announced its intention to summon Shein representatives for a hearing.

According to French law, the dissemination of child pornography through electronic communication networks is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine of up to 100,000 euros (about 115,000 US dollars). - stated in the Associated Press post.

The regulator also noted that Shein offers other pornographic products, including adult sex dolls, without a proper age restriction system, which allows minors to access such content.

Shein was founded in China in 2012 and is now based in Singapore. Operating primarily through a mobile application, this online retailer has grown rapidly to become one of the world leaders in fast fashion, delivering to 150 countries. The company has repeatedly been criticized for its labor policies and environmental impact.

