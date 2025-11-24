European Council approved the EU's annual budget for 2026: commitments – €192.8 billion, payments – €190.1 billion

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3112 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8866 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15739 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17741 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13719 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12576 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10920 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9200 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27466 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23559 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18298 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 17872 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10065 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15739 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17741 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 38980 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64679 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142179 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23762 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27673 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41303 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51767 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53379 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

European Council approved the EU's annual budget for 2026: commitments – €192.8 billion, payments – €190.1 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The European Council has officially approved the EU's annual budget for 2026 with commitments of €192.8 billion and payments of €190.1 billion. The budget is aimed at defense, migration, competitiveness, and crisis preparedness.

European Council approved the EU's annual budget for 2026: commitments – €192.8 billion, payments – €190.1 billion

Today, the European Council officially approved the EU's annual budget for 2026, which provides for expenditures on the bloc's key priorities – defense, migration, competitiveness, and crisis preparedness. This was reported on the official website of the European Council, writes UNN.

Details

The total amount of budget commitments is 192.8 billion euros, and the total amount of payments is 190.1 billion euros. The budget was agreed upon after lengthy negotiations with the European Parliament, which concluded with an agreement on November 15, 2025.

Putin was informed about the collapse of raw material revenues and Russia's record budget deficit23.11.25, 15:52 • 4188 views

Denmark's Minister of Finance and the Council's chief negotiator for the EU budget for 2026, Nicolai Wammen, emphasized that the signing of the new budget is a strong step towards stability.

Today we took the final step in securing a strong and resilient EU budget that will allow us to continue delivering on our common EU priorities next year. This budget allows us to respond decisively to the needs of European citizens. At the same time, we have ensured flexibility to be able to overcome evolving crises.

– Wammen stated.

According to him, 715.7 million euros have been left as a reserve within the expenditure ceilings of the current multiannual financial framework, allowing for a response to unforeseen circumstances.

The budget requires final approval by the European Parliament, which is expected on November 26, 2025. This is the sixth annual budget under the EU's multiannual financial framework for 2021–2027 and complements measures to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic under the NextGenerationEU plan.

Belgium avoids government collapse as De Wever reaches budget agreement24.11.25, 16:55 • 622 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Vladimir Putin
European Parliament
European Council
European Union
Denmark
Belgium