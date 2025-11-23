The head of the Russian Federal Tax Service, Daniil Yegorov, informed Putin about a 2 trillion ruble drop in oil and gas revenues, which accelerated the overall deterioration of the Russian budget's financial condition. This was reported by Russian media, citing Yegorov's report, writes UNN.

Details

Yegorov admitted that over 10 months of 2025, revenues from raw material exports sharply declined, but tried to reassure the dictator by stating an alleged 3 trillion ruble increase in non-raw material revenues and "stability of the budget system."

Official data from the Russian Ministry of Finance paint a different picture: the deficit has already reached 4.2 trillion rubles – 4.3 trillion more than last year. The projected figure by the end of the year is 5.7 trillion rubles.

Almost all key tax items have failed:

VAT – minus 1.3 trillion rubles,

import duties and excises – minus 328 billion,

income tax – minus 160 billion,

personal income tax – minus 36 billion,

utilization fee – minus 888 billion rubles.

Analysts note: the cumulative figures indicate a systemic decline in the Russian economy and a deepening budget crisis.

