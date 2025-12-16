European Parliament to fast-track consideration of 'reparations loan' for Ukraine: what it entails

The European Parliament will expedite consideration of the issue of a "reparations loan" for Ukraine, the European institution announced on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"After the decision to apply the so-called urgent procedure, MEPs will vote on the proposal for a reparations loan for Ukraine at the plenary session in January 2026," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament, as indicated, "supported by a show of hands the request to accelerate legislative processes regarding the draft legislation on a loan for Ukraine." The proposal envisages the introduction of an EU reparations loan for Ukraine, "secured by borrowings of the European Commission against the collateral of profits and funds received from immobilized Russian state assets."

"After the decision to accelerate the process, MEPs will develop their position on the proposal before the start of negotiations with the governments of the member states at the next plenary session, which will take place from January 19 to 22, 2026," the statement said.

After the European Parliament begins its work, the proposal (which is part of the package) must also be approved by the EU member states in the EU Council. EU heads of state and government are expected to try to reach an agreement on further action during the EU summit in Brussels on December 18-19, 2025.

