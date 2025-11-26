EU agrees on minimum welfare and traceability standards for cats and dogs

The Council of the European Union and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on improving the welfare of cats and dogs and tracking their origin across the EU. The document for the first time establishes minimum rules for all member states and aims to protect animals, consumers, and fair competition in the market. This was reported by the European Council, writes UNN.

Details

Animals must be treated properly, not illegally traded. It's that simple. I am truly proud that we have agreed on an agreement – and even a first of its kind – that establishes stricter rules for the trade in dogs and cats, allowing us to address the problems of puppies and illegal animal trade. We are introducing minimum animal welfare standards, establishing traceability rules, and harmonizing legislation. This is a great European victory and an important step in the right direction for animal welfare in Europe. — stated Jacob Jensen, Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries of Denmark.

Under the agreement, all cats and dogs must be microchipped and registered in a national database before being sold or given away, and member states' databases will be compatible and accessible online. The document also provides for a ban on painful mutilations, regulation of breeding, daily access to open space for dogs, and the exclusion of animals with extreme traits or after two caesarean sections from breeding and exhibitions.

The import of cats and dogs from outside the EU will also be subject to these standards, and a special database for pet travelers will be created for non-commercial movements.

The provisional agreement still needs to be approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament, after which the document will officially enter into force.

