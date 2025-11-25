Russia is creating bio-drone pigeons with neurointerfaces for remote flight control

Russia has announced the creation of bio-drone pigeons with neurointerfaces that allow operators to remotely control their flight path. This was reported by Forbes with reference to the press service of Neiry, writes UNN.

Details

During the first tests, a flock of pigeons with implanted chips flew out of the laboratory and returned on their own. Some of the birds will remain in Moscow, while others will embark on long journeys of thousands of kilometers.

Operators can upload tasks to the brain stimulation system, thanks to which the bird allegedly "wants" to fly in a given direction.

No training is required: any animal becomes remotely controlled after surgery – the company said.

Implantation is performed using a stereotactic device that precisely places electrodes in the brain. The developers say that they strive for "scientists strive for "100% survival of birds during surgery." Navigation is carried out via GPS, power - from solar panels on the pigeon's back.

Neiry reported that such biodrones are planned to be used for monitoring infrastructure facilities - power lines, gas hubs and other critical systems.

