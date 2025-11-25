Russia attacks Ukraine with "Shahed-107" drones: HUR announced characteristics and showed what the UAV looks like

Photo: Iranian media

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published information about the structure, components, and foreign elemental base of the Iranian "Shahed-107" UAV, which is used by the Russians in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the War&Sanctions portal of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This drone was first demonstrated in June of this year by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

This UAV is a high-wing aircraft with a wingspan of 3 meters and an X-shaped tail assembly. The latter performs stabilization functions. The body is made of carbon fiber, and the structural power elements are made of aluminum.

Ukrainian intelligence discovered a cumulative high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 15 kg in the drone.

The power plant is represented by a Chinese two-stroke gasoline engine DLE 111. Similar small-displacement engines have repeatedly been recorded as part of Russian UAVs "Gerbera", "BM-35", "Parody" and "Delta" - states the description of the drone.

The fuel tank capacity is 28 liters. In this regard, the range of the Shahed-107 is about 300 km.

The navigation system is built on an inertial navigation system (IMU) similar to Sadra, a protective jamming unit, and a four-element jam-resistant antenna. Flight control is performed by a flight controller (FCU), which transmits commands to the elevon and engine servos. The geography of the electronic component base of this UAV is traditional for Iranian and Russian developments: USA, Switzerland, China, Japan, Taiwan, Netherlands, Ireland - stated in the UAV characteristics.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added: the appearance of Shahed-107 in Russia and its use against Ukraine is further evidence of deepening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on November 25, a Russian drone fell on a house in Moldova.