Russia attacks Ukraine with "Shahed-107" drones: HUR announced characteristics and showed what the UAV looks like

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11609 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
09:24 AM • 12570 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 21842 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 31298 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 29041 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 26323 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 45114 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70431 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60505 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51729 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
6 wounded, residential buildings hit: footage of the night combined attack on Kyiv appearedPhotoVideoNovember 25, 02:07 AM • 10548 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 15736 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 54935 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 35600 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 22631 views
Publications
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 11612 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 70575 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 98753 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 89334 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 95613 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 23089 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 60061 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 61595 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 69100 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 78475 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating
The Diplomat

Russia attacks Ukraine with "Shahed-107" drones: HUR announced characteristics and showed what the UAV looks like

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

This UAV was first demonstrated in June this year by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

Russia attacks Ukraine with "Shahed-107" drones: HUR announced characteristics and showed what the UAV looks like
Photo: Iranian media

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published information about the structure, components, and foreign elemental base of the Iranian "Shahed-107" UAV, which is used by the Russians in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the War&Sanctions portal of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This drone was first demonstrated in June of this year by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict.

This UAV is a high-wing aircraft with a wingspan of 3 meters and an X-shaped tail assembly. The latter performs stabilization functions. The body is made of carbon fiber, and the structural power elements are made of aluminum.

Ukrainian intelligence discovered a cumulative high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 15 kg in the drone.

The power plant is represented by a Chinese two-stroke gasoline engine DLE 111. Similar small-displacement engines have repeatedly been recorded as part of Russian UAVs "Gerbera", "BM-35", "Parody" and "Delta"

- states the description of the drone.

The fuel tank capacity is 28 liters. In this regard, the range of the Shahed-107 is about 300 km.

The navigation system is built on an inertial navigation system (IMU) similar to Sadra, a protective jamming unit, and a four-element jam-resistant antenna. Flight control is performed by a flight controller (FCU), which transmits commands to the elevon and engine servos. The geography of the electronic component base of this UAV is traditional for Iranian and Russian developments: USA, Switzerland, China, Japan, Taiwan, Netherlands, Ireland

- stated in the UAV characteristics.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added: the appearance of Shahed-107 in Russia and its use against Ukraine is further evidence of deepening cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on November 25, a Russian drone fell on a house in Moldova.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Switzerland
Tehran
Taiwan
Ireland
Netherlands
China
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Moldova