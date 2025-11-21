Animal rights activists evacuate lionesses that escaped from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi

On Friday, November 21, animal rights activists arrived at a private zoo corner in Khmelnytskyi, from where two lionesses recently escaped, to evacuate the animals. This was reported by Uanimals, writes UNN.

Details

Animal rights activists reported that they are waiting for the police to begin the removal of the lionesses from the private zoo corner in Khmelnytskyi.

"A veterinarian is also coming with us, because before taking the lions, they will need to be examined and put to sleep for some time," animal rights activists write.

Uanimals reported that the captive lionesses are named Sima and Simba. After evacuation, they will first live at the Center for Rehabilitation of Wild Animals in Kyiv. And later they will go to a rehabilitation center for rescued predatory animals in South Africa.

In such rehabilitation centers, lionesses will live in a spacious protected area, not in cramped cages. Unfortunately, the animals cannot fully return to the wild, because they will not survive there after captivity. - the message says.

Recall

On November 15, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi, which led to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of animals. The lionesses were soon caught.

Later, the owner of the private animal center in Khmelnytskyi was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of animals (part 3 of article 299 of the Criminal Code), which manifested itself in their keeping in improper conditions.

It is noted that since 2018, the 57-year-old man kept animals of various species in non-residential premises that he rented. At the same time, he did not have proper permits for arranging a shelter, veterinary permits, and proper conditions.