Animal rights activists evacuate lionesses that escaped from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
05:29 AM • 13993 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 21563 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 30330 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 19064 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 22906 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 24140 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 22059 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 29611 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 46196 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 38064 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
100%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the warNovember 21, 02:58 AM • 16311 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 17915 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhoto06:53 AM • 7676 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 12689 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 4948 views
Publications
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 12735 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 30330 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 53728 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 67118 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 73967 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia09:58 AM • 298 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideo06:32 AM • 17962 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 36551 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 50494 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 72420 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Tesla Model Y
ChatGPT

Animal rights activists evacuate lionesses that escaped from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1674 views

Animal rights activists have begun evacuating lionesses Sima and Simba from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi, from which they previously escaped. After a veterinary examination, the animals will travel to a rehabilitation center in Kyiv, and then to South Africa.

Animal rights activists evacuate lionesses that escaped from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi

On Friday, November 21, animal rights activists arrived at a private zoo corner in Khmelnytskyi, from where two lionesses recently escaped, to evacuate the animals. This was reported by Uanimals, writes UNN.

Details

Animal rights activists reported that they are waiting for the police to begin the removal of the lionesses from the private zoo corner in Khmelnytskyi.

"A veterinarian is also coming with us, because before taking the lions, they will need to be examined and put to sleep for some time," animal rights activists write.

Uanimals reported that the captive lionesses are named Sima and Simba. After evacuation, they will first live at the Center for Rehabilitation of Wild Animals in Kyiv. And later they will go to a rehabilitation center for rescued predatory animals in South Africa.

In such rehabilitation centers, lionesses will live in a spacious protected area, not in cramped cages. Unfortunately, the animals cannot fully return to the wild, because they will not survive there after captivity.

- the message says.

Recall

On November 15, two lionesses escaped from an enclosure at a private rehabilitation center in Khmelnytskyi, which led to the death of several animals. The prosecutor's office launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of animals. The lionesses were soon caught.

Later, the owner of the private animal center in Khmelnytskyi was notified of suspicion of cruel treatment of animals (part 3 of article 299 of the Criminal Code), which manifested itself in their keeping in improper conditions.

It is noted that since 2018, the 57-year-old man kept animals of various species in non-residential premises that he rented. At the same time, he did not have proper permits for arranging a shelter, veterinary permits, and proper conditions.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Animals
South Africa
Kyiv
Kharkiv