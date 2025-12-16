European Parliament awarded Sakharov Prize to imprisoned journalists from Belarus and Georgia

The European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut and Georgian media personality Mzia Amaglobeli. As both laureates are currently behind bars, their awards were received by representatives. This was reported by the European Parliament, writes UNN.

Details

Andrzej Poczobut, sentenced in Belarus to 8 years in a penal colony, was represented by his daughter Yana. She emphasized that the family would never accept her father's unjust arrest.

We did not choose this path, but every day we choose hope and faith that truth and human dignity still matter. Since he cannot be here today, I hope he somehow knows: he has not been forgotten. – Yana Poczobut said during the ceremony.

On behalf of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, her colleague Irma Dimitradze spoke, who read out the laureate's address.

I accept this award on behalf of my fellow journalists who are fighting in Georgia today to save journalism as such. They work tirelessly to make sure you hear the voice of resistance of the citizens of Georgia and that the truth is not silenced. – Amaglobeli noted in her address.

Andrzej Poczobut has been imprisoned since 2023 on charges of "inciting hatred," and it recently became known that he was not included in the lists for pardon. Mzia Amaglobeli, the founder of independent publications, was sentenced in August 2025 to two years in prison for allegedly "resisting police" during a protest action where she was distributing stickers.

For reference

The Sakharov Prize is the European Union's main award in the field of human rights, awarded annually for exceptional contributions to the struggle for freedom of thought.

Recall

It became known back in October that the Sakharov Prize was decided to be awarded to Andrzej Poczobut and Mzia Amaglobeli.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Belarus in March 2021 announced the opening of a case against the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus. It concerned criminal cases under the article on inciting racial, national or religious hatred and enmity.

In total, five representatives of the union were detained under this article. In addition to Anzhelika Borys, these are Andrzej Poczobut, Maria Tyszkowska, Irena Bernatska and Hanna Paniszewa.

Earlier it was reported that from May 2024 to May 2, 2025, 342 cases of violations of the rights of media representatives were recorded in Georgia.