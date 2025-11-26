Von der Leyen named five EU priorities amid negotiations on a peace agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen listed 5 main EU priorities moving forward amid intensified peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine. She made this statement during a speech in the European Parliament on November 26, writes UNN.

"A just and lasting peace. This is what we all strive for. And that is why Europe supports all efforts aimed at building this peace for Ukraine. (...) That is why we welcome the efforts led by President Trump. After months of discussions, it is important that work on the actual text begins," von der Leyen noted.

She emphasized: "Of course, we know that more effort is needed. But I believe that thanks to the work of Ukraine, the United States, and us, Europeans, over the past few days in Geneva, we now have a starting point."

"And I would like to outline some of the main priorities for Europe as we work with Ukraine, the United States, and the Coalition of the Willing on the way forward," the head of the European Commission noted.

She listed 5 priorities on this path.

"The first priority is that any agreement ensures a just and lasting peace. And it must guarantee real security for Ukraine and Europe. As a sovereign state, there can be no restrictions on Ukraine's armed forces that would make the country vulnerable to future attacks. And this applies to both deterrence and Europe's security. Because Ukraine's security is Europe's security. Therefore, Ukraine needs reliable, long-term, and credible security guarantees as part of a broader package of measures to prevent and deter any future attacks from Russia," von der Leyen said.

And, according to her, "it is equally obvious that any peace agreement must guarantee Europe's long-term security."

"The second priority is supporting Ukraine's sovereignty. We know that Russia's mentality has not changed since Yalta. It views our continent in terms of spheres of influence. Therefore, we need to clearly understand that there can be no unilateral division of a sovereign European state. And that borders cannot be changed by force. If today we legitimize and formalize the undermining of borders – we open the door to new wars tomorrow," the head of the European Commission pointed out.

And, according to her, "we cannot allow this to happen."

"Sovereignty also means the ability to choose one's future. Ukraine has chosen a European destiny. This has already led to partial integration into our Single Market and our defense-industrial base. And this is just the beginning of the journey. Europe's future is linked to Ukraine's future. And therefore, Ukraine's future lies in the European Union. This is not just a matter of destiny. It is a fundamental and integral part of any security guarantee system. And we will do everything possible to achieve it together," von der Leyen pointed out.

"The third priority is ensuring Ukraine's financial needs. In the absence of any real intention from Russia to participate in peace talks, it is obvious that we need to support Ukraine in its self-defense. And this begins with providing the necessary financial resources. At the last European Council, we committed to covering Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027. On this issue, we, the European Commission, presented a document with options. This includes an option regarding immobilized Russian assets. The next step is the European Commission's readiness to present a legal text," she emphasized.

And, according to her, "to be very clear – I do not see any scenario in which European taxpayers will pay the bills." "This is also unacceptable. And one more thing must also be clear – any decision on this issue must be made in accordance with the rules of responsible jurisdictions and comply with European and international law," the European official pointed out.

"The fourth priority – regardless of the form of a future peace treaty, it is obvious that a significant part of its implementation will depend on the European Union and NATO partners. Be it security guarantees, sanctions, financing for Ukraine's reconstruction, integration into the Single Market, or EU membership. One principle has been adopted: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about Europe without Europe. Nothing about NATO without NATO," von der Leyen emphasized.

"The last priority I would like to focus on – and one that cannot be forgotten – is the return of every Ukrainian child abducted by Russia. There are tens of thousands of boys and girls whose fate is unknown. They are trapped in Russia. We will not forget them. Thousands of mothers and fathers have never stopped hoping and never stopped fighting for the return of their children. And Europe will never give up helping with this," she pointed out.

