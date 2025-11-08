Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov

ukenru
05:24 PM • 1350 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
04:00 PM • 8686 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 21349 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 27850 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 50415 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 90900 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 92188 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 130362 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 94266 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 74894 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US granted Hungary sanctions waiver against Russia after warm Trump-Orban meeting - ReutersNovember 8, 08:15 AM • 20737 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.November 8, 08:51 AM • 34088 views
Street fighting continues in Pokrovsk, Russians disguise themselves as civilians - spokesman for the 7th Airborne Assault CorpsNovember 8, 10:32 AM • 4834 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - TrumpNovember 8, 10:43 AM • 36975 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard ServiceNovember 8, 11:44 AM • 39397 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 90900 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 130362 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 94266 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 74894 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 49858 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Lindsey Graham
Ryan Gosling
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhoto02:30 PM • 3844 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 30619 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 92189 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 36387 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 44782 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
9K720 Iskander

Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, sent a letter to the Italian Ministry of Justice regarding Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosion. The Ukrainian is being held in inadequate conditions and is on a hunger strike, his health is critical.

Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice of Italy regarding Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and is being held in inappropriate conditions, UNN reports.

Details

Lubinets met with Halyna Kuznetsova, the wife of Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The woman said that Serhiy continues his hunger strike and is in critical health.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the situation requires immediate action and he took it under his personal control.

A number of concrete steps have already been taken. Official letters have been sent on my behalf to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Italy, the Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno, the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region Marino Fardelli, the National Guarantor of the Rights of Persons Deprived of Liberty (this is an institution that protects the rights of those held in places of detention in Italy)

- Lubinets reported.

In addition, in Italy, Ombudsman's advisor Oleksandr Horodetskyi took part in a rally where he demanded the urgent creation of proper conditions of detention for a citizen of Ukraine, as well as, given his state of health, the urgent provision of medicines and food.

In addition, Oleksandr Horodetskyi personally handed over a letter from me to the Ministry of Justice of Italy. We must do everything possible to protect the rights of the Ukrainian. After all, Serhiy's detention in a high-security prison and in inappropriate conditions is unacceptable and contradicts the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms!

- Lubinets summarized.

Ukrainian Ombudsman takes personal control of case of Ukrainian on hunger strike in Italian prison04.11.25, 20:40 • 3610 views

Recall

49-year-old Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected in the Nord Stream sabotage case, has been refusing food since October 31. He is protesting against the conditions of detention in a high-security prison in Italy and demanding respect for his rights.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Energy
Nord Stream
European Parliament
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Italy
Ukraine