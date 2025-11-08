Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice of Italy regarding Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and is being held in inappropriate conditions, UNN reports.

Lubinets met with Halyna Kuznetsova, the wife of Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The woman said that Serhiy continues his hunger strike and is in critical health.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the situation requires immediate action and he took it under his personal control.

A number of concrete steps have already been taken. Official letters have been sent on my behalf to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Justice of Italy, the Vice-President of the European Parliament Pina Picierno, the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region Marino Fardelli, the National Guarantor of the Rights of Persons Deprived of Liberty (this is an institution that protects the rights of those held in places of detention in Italy) - Lubinets reported.

In addition, in Italy, Ombudsman's advisor Oleksandr Horodetskyi took part in a rally where he demanded the urgent creation of proper conditions of detention for a citizen of Ukraine, as well as, given his state of health, the urgent provision of medicines and food.

In addition, Oleksandr Horodetskyi personally handed over a letter from me to the Ministry of Justice of Italy. We must do everything possible to protect the rights of the Ukrainian. After all, Serhiy's detention in a high-security prison and in inappropriate conditions is unacceptable and contradicts the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms! - Lubinets summarized.

49-year-old Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected in the Nord Stream sabotage case, has been refusing food since October 31. He is protesting against the conditions of detention in a high-security prison in Italy and demanding respect for his rights.