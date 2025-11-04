Ukrainian Ombudsman takes personal control of case of Ukrainian on hunger strike in Italian prison

ukenru
06:53 PM • 5496 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13221 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 14694 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 15356 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 18486 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32788 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30738 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18737 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17990 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15331 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 18505 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 29605 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 28288 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 12172 views
Vatican officially stated: the world was saved by Jesus, not the Virgin Mary – new decree of the Pope06:09 PM • 12072 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32795 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 28468 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30743 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 52685 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 50083 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Nicolas Maduro
Jerome Powell
Ukraine
United States
Mexico
Pokrovsk
Washington, D.C.
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 12309 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 29769 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 36893 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 32440 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 36469 views
Ukrainian Ombudsman takes personal control of case of Ukrainian on hunger strike in Italian prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

A Ukrainian citizen, suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream explosions, has declared a hunger strike in an Italian prison due to harsh detention conditions. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has taken personal control of the case and appealed to his Italian counterpart.

Ukrainian Ombudsman takes personal control of case of Ukrainian on hunger strike in Italian prison

Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, has gone on hunger strike due to harsh detention conditions. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, who stated that he had taken the situation under personal control. He wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ombudsman, the Ukrainian is being held in a high-security prison without proper sanitary conditions, dietary food, or the opportunity to communicate with his family.

Such circumstances are unacceptable and contradict the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

– Lubinets emphasized.

Nord Stream sabotage: Polish court denies Germany's extradition request for suspected Ukrainian17.10.25, 15:15 • 3555 views

He also reminded that a Polish court recently acquitted another Ukrainian accused under similar circumstances in the Nord Stream case.

This decision confirms the lack of a proper evidentiary basis in such accusations and should be taken into account by the courts of other EU member states.

– the ombudsman noted.

Lubinets appealed to the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region, Marino Fardelli, with a request to ensure the observance of Kuznetsov's basic rights.

Tomorrow, representatives of the Ukrainian consulate and the Ombudsman's Office will arrive at Serhiy Kuznetsov's detention facility to check the conditions of detention, his health, and provide the necessary support.

– he reported.

Nord Stream case: Ukrainian suspect declares hunger strike in Italian prison04.11.25, 10:46 • 2088 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Energy
Nord Stream
European Union
Italy
Poland