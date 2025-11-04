Ukrainian Ombudsman takes personal control of case of Ukrainian on hunger strike in Italian prison

Ukrainian citizen Serhiy Kuznetsov, arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, has gone on hunger strike due to harsh detention conditions. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Lubinets, who stated that he had taken the situation under personal control. He wrote about this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to the ombudsman, the Ukrainian is being held in a high-security prison without proper sanitary conditions, dietary food, or the opportunity to communicate with his family.

Such circumstances are unacceptable and contradict the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. – Lubinets emphasized.

Nord Stream sabotage: Polish court denies Germany's extradition request for suspected Ukrainian

He also reminded that a Polish court recently acquitted another Ukrainian accused under similar circumstances in the Nord Stream case.

This decision confirms the lack of a proper evidentiary basis in such accusations and should be taken into account by the courts of other EU member states. – the ombudsman noted.

Lubinets appealed to the Ombudsman of Italy and the Lazio region, Marino Fardelli, with a request to ensure the observance of Kuznetsov's basic rights.

Tomorrow, representatives of the Ukrainian consulate and the Ombudsman's Office will arrive at Serhiy Kuznetsov's detention facility to check the conditions of detention, his health, and provide the necessary support. – he reported.

