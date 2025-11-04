ukenru
07:40 AM • 5630 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Nord Stream case: Ukrainian suspect declares hunger strike in Italian prison

Kyiv • UNN

 586 views

Serhiy K., a 49-year-old Ukrainian suspected in the Nord Stream sabotage case, has been refusing food since October 31. He is protesting against the conditions of detention in a high-security prison in Italy and demanding respect for his rights.

Nord Stream case: Ukrainian suspect declares hunger strike in Italian prison

In protest against the conditions of his detention in a high-security prison in Italy, a 49-year-old Ukrainian, suspected in the case of the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, has started a hunger strike, UNN reports with reference to Tagesspiegel.

Details

"The 49-year-old Ukrainian has been refusing food since October 31, his lawyer said. Serhiy K. has been in pre-trial detention in Italy since the summer and is to be extradited to Germany," the publication states.

Italian court greenlights legal dispute regarding extradition of 'Nord Stream' suspect Ukrainian - report27.10.25, 12:17 • 4655 views

As his lawyer Nicola Canestrini explained, K. wants to achieve the observance of his fundamental rights through the hunger strike. The Ukrainian demands, in particular, the right to "adequate nutrition, a healthy prison environment, humane conditions of detention, and equal treatment with other prisoners regarding family visits and access to information."

He was arrested in August while on vacation with his family near Rimini. The German Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses him of complicity in organizing the explosions on the gas pipelines and unconstitutional sabotage. In this regard, he is to appear before a court in Germany, the publication writes.

Recently, a court in Bologna granted the request for the extradition of the Ukrainian citizen to the German authorities. However, lawyer Canestrini stated that he would appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Italy.

The Supreme Court had already once halted the extradition after the Bologna court gave its approval for extradition in September.

It is unclear when the next hearings in Rome will take place. Canestrini stated that he would not give up "until the court considers the issues of international law and human rights in this case." If the case goes to court in Germany, it will most likely take place in Hamburg, the publication indicates.

Nord Stream sabotage: Polish court denies Germany's extradition request for suspected Ukrainian17.10.25, 15:15 • 3542 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Energy
Nord Stream
Rome
Hamburg
Italy
Germany