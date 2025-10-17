Nord Stream sabotage: Polish court denies Germany's extradition request for suspected Ukrainian

A court in Poland refused to extradite a Ukrainian citizen suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines to Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Although earlier in Warsaw, the decision to transfer Volodymyr Z. to Germany was to be made exclusively by the court, Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated earlier this month that the extradition of this Ukrainian citizen was not in Poland's interests.

Donald Tusk also noted that the problem was not that the underwater pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany, were blown up in September 2022, but that they were built at all.

The German Prosecutor General's Office accused the Ukrainian of involvement in planting explosives on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm. He was charged with conspiracy to commit an explosive attack and "unconstitutional sabotage."

However, the Ukrainian's Polish lawyer denied the charges. He questioned whether the destruction of Russian property by a Ukrainian at a time when the two countries are at war constitutes a criminal offense.

Context

In Poland, a Ukrainian, Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, has been detained.

He was interrogated at the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of a Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is considered a member of a sabotage group that blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a court in Italy suspended the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines.