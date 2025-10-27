Italian court greenlights extradition of 'Nord Stream' suspect Ukrainian - Media
Kyiv • UNN
An Italian court has given the green light to the extradition to Germany of a suspect in the Nord Stream case. The lawyer for the accused Ukrainian confirmed the decision.
A court in Italy has given the green light in a legal dispute regarding the extradition to Germany of a suspect in the Nord Stream sabotage case, Die Welt reports, citing a lawyer, among other German media, writes UNN.
This, as stated, was reported by the lawyer of the accused Ukrainian.
Recall
On October 15, it became known that the Cassation Court in Rome suspended the extradition of 49-year-old Serhiy K., a suspect in the Nord Stream case, to Germany, sending the case for a new review.