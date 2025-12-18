In Belgium, farmers protested against free trade with South America, police dispersed activists

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
02:53 PM • 1384 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8984 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10280 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11769 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14246 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11918 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17725 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10658 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8192 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24743 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 3692 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 10050 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18397 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16356 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18902 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 9018 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17736 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 19129 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24750 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51153 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57167 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39171 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37602 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43920 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48894 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

In Belgium, farmers protested against free trade with South America, police dispersed activists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2906 views

Nearly 7,300 demonstrators and 1,000 tractors are present in Brussels' European Quarter to protest against the EU-Mercosur agreement. The demonstration marched through the streets of Brussels earlier in the day but was eventually dispersed.

In Belgium, farmers protested against free trade with South America, police dispersed activists

On Thursday, December 28, thousands of farmers gathered in Brussels to protest against the free trade agreement with South American countries (MERCOSUR). A clash between the police and law enforcement officers occurred at the rally, UNN reports with reference to the media.

Almost 7,300 demonstrators and 1,000 tractors are present in the European Quarter of Brussels to protest against the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The demonstration marched through the streets of Brussels earlier in the day, but was eventually dispersed before reaching Luxembourg Square, as originally planned, due to excessive tension.

- the media report.

It is noted that on Luxembourg Square, rioters threw stones, paving stones, and potatoes at the police and the European Parliament buildings.

In addition, it is reported that Luxembourg Square is already practically empty.

Dozens of police officers quickly managed to disperse the last of the rioters. Most of the tractors also left the square. A cat-and-mouse game with the police continues in the narrow streets of the European Quarter. Around 3:40 PM, officers are still hunting for protesters. They are exposing specific participants of the farmers' demonstration who repeatedly challenge the officers. Police have established a perimeter around Luxembourg Square to maintain order.

- the media note.

Recall

The EU leaders' summit started with a delay due to negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa with farmers. Leaders are discussing financing for Ukraine, defense readiness, and the trade agreement with Mercosur.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
António Costa
European Parliament
European Union
Brussels
Ursula von der Leyen