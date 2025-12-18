In Belgium, farmers protested against free trade with South America, police dispersed activists

On Thursday, December 28, thousands of farmers gathered in Brussels to protest against the free trade agreement with South American countries (MERCOSUR). A clash between the police and law enforcement officers occurred at the rally, UNN reports with reference to the media.

Almost 7,300 demonstrators and 1,000 tractors are present in the European Quarter of Brussels to protest against the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. The demonstration marched through the streets of Brussels earlier in the day, but was eventually dispersed before reaching Luxembourg Square, as originally planned, due to excessive tension.

It is noted that on Luxembourg Square, rioters threw stones, paving stones, and potatoes at the police and the European Parliament buildings.

In addition, it is reported that Luxembourg Square is already practically empty.

Dozens of police officers quickly managed to disperse the last of the rioters. Most of the tractors also left the square. A cat-and-mouse game with the police continues in the narrow streets of the European Quarter. Around 3:40 PM, officers are still hunting for protesters. They are exposing specific participants of the farmers' demonstration who repeatedly challenge the officers. Police have established a perimeter around Luxembourg Square to maintain order.