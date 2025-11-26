$42.400.03
As Russia continues to reject all peace efforts, sanctions against it must increase: Zelenskyy spoke with the President of the European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Issues of strengthening sanctions against Russia, financial assistance to Ukraine, and the use of frozen Russian assets were discussed.

As Russia continues to reject all peace efforts, sanctions against it must increase: Zelenskyy spoke with the President of the European Commission

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia, financial assistance to Ukraine, and frozen Russian assets, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Ursula von der Leyen "for her clear stance and messages" in support of Ukraine during her speech today in the European Parliament.

"Our view is the same: as long as Russia continues to reject all peace efforts, sanctions against it must increase, and defensive and financial assistance to Ukraine 

– must continue," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Macron announced a decision on frozen Russian assets in the coming days25.11.25, 20:36 • 5212 views

The leaders discussed the current diplomatic situation and the European Union's work on a decision regarding the use of frozen Russian assets to protect Ukraine, and also coordinated our contacts for the near future. 

"We are seeing significant and encouraging progress" - Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing25.11.25, 21:45 • 3658 views

Recall

On November 20, the publication Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this backdrop, Ukraine and the US began negotiations in Geneva. The negotiations lasted on November 23 and 24. Following the initial 28-point peace plan the US reduced it to 19 points. 

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US is expected "at the earliest possible date in November" to reach an agreement with Trump.

American press reported on November 25, citing an unnamed American official, that the Ukrainian side had agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement.

This comes amid reports that Trump pressured Zelenskyy for a deal before American Thanksgiving, November 27, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this deadline flexible.

The President's Office stated that any discussions of territorial issues would likely take place at a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Geneva
European Parliament
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine