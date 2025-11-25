$42.370.10
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

"We are seeing significant and encouraging progress" - Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing

Kyiv • UNN

 1116 views

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reported significant progress in the negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing on sustainable peace in Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation and continued support for Ukraine, including the use of frozen Russian assets.

"We are seeing significant and encouraging progress" - Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented on the latest negotiations of the Coalition of the Willing, emphasizing the importance of joint actions by Europe and its partners to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine. Von der Leyen wrote about this on her X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

Today, partners of the Coalition of the Willing gathered to discuss ongoing negotiations for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. In recent days and hours, we have seen significant and encouraging progress. We welcomed the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during our conversation.

— the European President said.

She emphasized the key role of transatlantic cooperation: "We need strong transatlantic cooperation. Because it delivers results. Take, for example, the significant impact of our coordinated and consistent waves of sanctions against the Russian economy. They reduce the resources Russia has to wage an aggressive war."

We believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial: Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Trump25.11.25, 21:33 • 1182 views

Von der Leyen noted that pressure remains the most effective means of influencing Moscow. According to her, Russia understands only this language.

At the same time, she recalled the security threats, the attacks on Kyiv that took place last night. The European President also mentioned that Russian drones again violated the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that the EU will continue to support Ukraine in negotiations and work on financing the country, including the use of frozen Russian assets.

Macron warns against limiting the Ukrainian army25.11.25, 20:17 • 1866 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
