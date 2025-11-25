We believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial: Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss sensitive points in the peace plan. The President believes that the participation of European leaders during this meeting could be beneficial. Zelenskyy announced this during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

Now we have a positive result from Geneva – after the meetings and negotiations that took place there. Ukraine has a framework developed by our teams in Geneva. This framework is on the table, and we are ready to move forward together – with the United States of America, with the personal participation of President Trump, and with Europe, with leaders, and with all partners who have the strength and ability to help. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that he is ready to meet with Trump, as "there are sensitive issues to discuss."

"They are still there, and we believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial," the President added.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to move forward with a peace plan supported by the US, and Kyiv is ready to discuss delicate issues with Washington in negotiations.