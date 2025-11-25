We believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial: Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Trump

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
04:32 PM • 8306 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 15120 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 15380 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 15065 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 14016 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 12742 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 12920 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 26442 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13564 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11693 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 7850 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: Novus logistics center damaged, dead and woundedPhoto01:56 PM • 3684 views
Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 2502:00 PM • 3910 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 11557 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 2502:52 PM • 5116 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 26443 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 36453 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 87874 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 116936 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 105786 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 11620 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 49352 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 68155 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 69106 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 76237 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

We believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial: Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

President Zelenskyy expressed readiness to meet with Donald Trump to discuss sensitive points of the peace plan. He believes that the participation of European leaders in this meeting could be beneficial.

We believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial: Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss sensitive points in the peace plan. The President believes that the participation of European leaders during this meeting could be beneficial. Zelenskyy announced this during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

Now we have a positive result from Geneva – after the meetings and negotiations that took place there. Ukraine has a framework developed by our teams in Geneva. This framework is on the table, and we are ready to move forward together – with the United States of America, with the personal participation of President Trump, and with Europe, with leaders, and with all partners who have the strength and ability to help.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that he is ready to meet with Trump, as "there are sensitive issues to discuss."

"They are still there, and we believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial," the President added.

Recall

Ukraine is ready to move forward with a peace plan supported by the US, and Kyiv is ready to discuss delicate issues with Washington in negotiations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Geneva
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine