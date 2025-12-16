Number one is security guarantees from the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees must be legally binding and supported by the US Congress. He announced this during a media briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine views security guarantees as several separate but interconnected blocks. These include support from Europe and partner countries participating in the coalition, regardless of their status or EU membership.

We have several blocks of security guarantees that are essential for Ukraine's security, which Europe and others can provide. There are also other countries in the coalition. As I said, with their different statuses, with different constitutions. There is Canada and there is Japan, which are members of the coalition today. And I think that each of these countries, despite not being in Europe, will demonstrate their support. - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Separately, the president focused on security guarantees from the United States. He noted that work on them is ongoing and the parties have already reached the details.

Number one is security guarantees from the United States. We have already reached the details there, working on the details. These should be strong security guarantees, not like Budapest or Minsk, but specifically supported by Congress. Legally binding security guarantees that the United States Congress must support. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also stated that Ukraine views security guarantees comprehensively, and membership in the European Union is an important part of this approach, although specific terms and conditions remain undefined for now.

Strong guarantees for Ukraine are the guarantees of the European Union, economic, first of all, security guarantees for Ukraine. This is membership in the European Union. We consider all this as a block of security guarantees. I cannot say when, what other conditions there may be, but this is our framework understanding and that of many partners, by the way, regarding security guarantees. - summarized the President of Ukraine.

In addition, when asked whether the discussion of security as Article 5 of NATO would be limited to a certain period of time, Zelenskyy said the following:

It's difficult to say for how many years this will be, we are not yet discussing whether these or other guarantees will be limited by certain years or not. The only thing that was very important for us was that it had to be voted on in Congress. We believe that such guarantees will work. Although we all understand that this is Russia and this is an aggressor. Will these or other guarantees stop them in the future? Of course, we do not know for sure, which is why we want to have all the guarantees. - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with partners concern not only the cessation of hostilities but also mechanisms for security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that the goal is to prevent a new war.