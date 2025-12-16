Number one is security guarantees from the US - Zelenskyy

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
01:38 PM • 3714 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 11836 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 15370 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 17499 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 23153 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21199 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22091 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29458 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21664 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 17072 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.5m/s
82%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift09:27 AM • 6764 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 16412 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 16200 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 5184 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11034 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 584 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 11034 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 16202 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 66278 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 61747 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Netherlands
Poland
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 39908 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 56995 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57196 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 60947 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 95718 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Diia (service)

Number one is security guarantees from the US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees for Ukraine must be legally binding and supported by the US Congress. He emphasized that this should be a stronger agreement than the Budapest Memorandum or the Minsk agreements.

Number one is security guarantees from the US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that security guarantees must be legally binding and supported by the US Congress. He announced this during a media briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, Ukraine views security guarantees as several separate but interconnected blocks. These include support from Europe and partner countries participating in the coalition, regardless of their status or EU membership.

We have several blocks of security guarantees that are essential for Ukraine's security, which Europe and others can provide. There are also other countries in the coalition. As I said, with their different statuses, with different constitutions. There is Canada and there is Japan, which are members of the coalition today. And I think that each of these countries, despite not being in Europe, will demonstrate their support.

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Separately, the president focused on security guarantees from the United States. He noted that work on them is ongoing and the parties have already reached the details.

Number one is security guarantees from the United States. We have already reached the details there, working on the details. These should be strong security guarantees, not like Budapest or Minsk, but specifically supported by Congress. Legally binding security guarantees that the United States Congress must support.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also stated that Ukraine views security guarantees comprehensively, and membership in the European Union is an important part of this approach, although specific terms and conditions remain undefined for now.

Strong guarantees for Ukraine are the guarantees of the European Union, economic, first of all, security guarantees for Ukraine. This is membership in the European Union. We consider all this as a block of security guarantees. I cannot say when, what other conditions there may be, but this is our framework understanding and that of many partners, by the way, regarding security guarantees.

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

In addition, when asked whether the discussion of security as Article 5 of NATO would be limited to a certain period of time, Zelenskyy said the following:

It's difficult to say for how many years this will be, we are not yet discussing whether these or other guarantees will be limited by certain years or not. The only thing that was very important for us was that it had to be voted on in Congress. We believe that such guarantees will work. Although we all understand that this is Russia and this is an aggressor. Will these or other guarantees stop them in the future? Of course, we do not know for sure, which is why we want to have all the guarantees.

- emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations with partners concern not only the cessation of hostilities but also mechanisms for security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that the goal is to prevent a new war.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United States Congress
NATO
European Union
Canada
Europe
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine