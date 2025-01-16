Mercedes hits two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia

In Vinnytsia, the driver of a Mercedes hit two girls who were crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing . He was detained, UNN reports with reference to the police of Vinnytsia region.

Details

Today, around 16.20, a Mercedes driver, a resident of Tulchyn district, hit pedestrians on Teatralna Street.

Two girls, aged 19, were crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing. They were hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators are preparing materials to serve the detainee with a notice of suspicion and to choose a measure of restraint.

"...an investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

According to police, the 22-year-old driver will be held in a temporary detention center until a pre-trial restraint is imposed. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

