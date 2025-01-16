ukenru
Actual
Mercedes hits two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia

Mercedes hits two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46708 views

A 22-year-old Mercedes driver hit two 19-year-old girls on an unregulated pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia. The victims were hospitalized, and the driver faces up to 8 years in prison.

In Vinnytsia, the driver of a Mercedes hit two girls who were crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing . He was detained, UNN reports with reference to the police of Vinnytsia region.

Details

Today, around 16.20, a Mercedes driver, a resident of Tulchyn district, hit pedestrians on Teatralna Street.

Two girls, aged 19, were crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing. They were hospitalized with injuries.

Investigators are preparing materials to serve the detainee with a notice of suspicion and to choose a measure of restraint.

An accident in Kyiv: it is reported that a truck flew off a bridge02.01.25, 08:51 • 28335 views

"...an investigation has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

According to police, the 22-year-old driver will be held in a temporary detention center until a pre-trial restraint is imposed. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

Two children injured in an accident in Kirovograd region11.01.25, 20:23 • 24952 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

