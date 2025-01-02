An accident in Kyiv: it is reported that a truck flew off a bridge

The network reports an accident with a truck in Vydubychi in Kyiv, UNN writes.

Details

According to local telegram channels, "the truck flew over the bridge in Vydubychi.

"The truck rammed into the fence, there is no information about the driver's condition," one of the publicists said.

There is no official information yet.

