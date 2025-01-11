Two children injured in an accident in Kirovograd region

An accident occurred in Kirovograd region. According to the State Emergency Service, two children are among the injured, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers used a hydraulic tool to unblock the girl born in 2007 from the mangled car and handed her over to paramedics.

The mangled car was removed from the ditch and towed to a safe area of the road.

"Four people were injured in the accident, including two children born in 2007 and 2016," the State Emergency Service reported.

