Official and two doctors detained in Vinnytsia: suspected of helping fugitives

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained in Vinnytsia the head of a municipal institution and two doctors suspected of discharging military personnel from service for health reasons in exchange for bribes, setting up a scheme, the SBU writes, UNNreports.

The official enlisted the help of the head of an endoscopy room and an orthopedic traumatologist at a local medical institution. Both defendants issued fictitious medical reports to their “clients” about their unfitness for further service due to serious or incurable diseases.

Then they sent medical certificates with false diagnoses to the local military registration and enlistment office to remove the allegedly sick from the military register, the cost of such “services” was 6.5 thousand dollars per person.

To find potential evaders, the official used personal connections among military personnel and their relatives.

The official was detained red-handed in the center of Vinnytsia when he came to a cafe to take part of the bribe, while two doctors were detained at their places of work.

During the searches, the detainees' cell phones, computers and documents with evidence of crimes were found.

All three defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) and face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

Last August, law enforcement officers in Kyiv dismantled another large-scale mobilization evasion schemeoperating in the Kyiv region. The scheme involved the founder of a well-known law firm from the capital.

Acting under the guise of providing legal services, the defendant organized the sale of fictitious documents to avoid conscription and illegal departure of men abroad. The cost of such “services” ranged from 3 to 50 thousand dollars per evader.

TCR soldier detained in Odesa: offered to remove persons from the wanted list for money