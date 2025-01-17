Hit two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia: Mercedes driver is suspected

The driver of a Mersedes has been notified of suspicion in connection with a high-profile accident in the center of Vinnytsia, where two 19-year-old girls were hit on a pedestrian crossing, UNN reports, citing the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

"A 22-year-old resident of Tulchyn, Vinnytsia region, was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle, which caused serious bodily harm to the victims)," the statement said.

The driver of a Mersedes-Benz is suspected of committing a high-profile accident that occurred yesterday, January 16, at about 16:20 in the center of Vinnytsia. "The man, moving along Teatralna Street, approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, in front of which a car stopped to let pedestrians pass, did not slow down, crossed the solid line of road markings, drove into the lane intended for public transport and hit two pedestrians on the crossing. As a result of the accident, the 19-year-old victims were hospitalized with multiple injuries," the statement reads.

The suspect was detained. The car was taken to the impound lot.

"The prosecutor in the criminal proceedings filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect," the statement said.

The crime is punishable by three to eight years in prison with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Mercedes hits two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia