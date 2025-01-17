Hit two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia: Mercedes driver is suspected

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102384 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102861 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110856 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104543 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113502 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117028 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122841 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80552 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117979 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54413 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58021 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102384 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135423 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169213 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158818 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37858 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58044 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122843 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141204 views
Hit two 19-year-old girls on a pedestrian crossing in Vinnytsia: Mercedes driver is suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32498 views

A 22-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver hit two 19-year-old pedestrians at a crosswalk in the center of Vinnytsia. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison and a 3-year license suspension.

The driver of a Mersedes has been notified of suspicion in connection with a high-profile accident in the center of Vinnytsia, where two 19-year-old girls were hit on a pedestrian crossing, UNN reports, citing the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

"A 22-year-old resident of Tulchyn, Vinnytsia region, was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules by a person driving a vehicle, which caused serious bodily harm to the victims)," the statement said.

The driver of a Mersedes-Benz is suspected of committing a high-profile accident that occurred yesterday, January 16, at about 16:20 in the center of Vinnytsia. "The man, moving along Teatralna Street, approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, in front of which a car stopped to let pedestrians pass, did not slow down, crossed the solid line of road markings, drove into the lane intended for public transport and hit two pedestrians on the crossing. As a result of the accident, the 19-year-old victims were hospitalized with multiple injuries," the statement reads.

The suspect was detained. The car was taken to the impound lot.

"The prosecutor in the criminal proceedings filed a motion with the court to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect," the statement said.

The crime is punishable by three to eight years in prison with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

