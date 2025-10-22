Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working

On the night of October 22, explosions were heard in Kyiv after an air raid alert was announced. City authorities reported the operation of air defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense is working in Kyiv! Stay in safe places! - the post says.

Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported about the threat of ballistic missile use from the north and about a high-speed target heading towards Kyiv from the north.